Hyderabad: Chaitanya, a software engineer from Secunderabad, recently received a WhatsApp message seemingly sent by the popular e-commerce company, 'Dussehra Dhamaka', offering 'Buy one iPhone, get one free'. The gullible young man did not check its authenticity and straightaway paid money online, in his hurry not to miss the offer. Many days passed, he did not receive the items, so he called the customer care of the company. They replied that no phone was booked in his name and their company did not give any such offer. When he approached the cyber crime police, they found out that the WhatsApp message he received was fake.

In another incident, there was an announcement that a leading electronics company is offering TVs at half price, and if you book more than three units, you can get an additional ten percent discount. A desperate shopkeeper paid one and half lakh to buy 4 TVs at once, only to find later that he was duped. Many such cases are coming to the fore of late.

Cyber ​​thieves are taking advantage of festivals like Dussehra and Diwali to rob people through fake offers and messages. These complaints are steadily increasing in the festive season which has already started. The police are warning people not to be fooled by such fake messages and advertisements on the internet regarding offers.

Given the Dussehra and Diwali festivals, many companies are already coming up with impressive offers. Especially the e-commerce companies, which are known for their offers, are making noise. People believe that many items are available at low prices on these sites. By using this, cybercriminals are committing frauds by sending fake messages in the name of these companies.

Criminals have come up with new tricks during the current festive season. Unexpected offers are being announced in the name of popular companies. As these are famous companies, people also blindly believe them. Shopping on these companies' apps won't be a problem. But, clicking on the links sent by cybercriminals can cause loss. These links don't belong to original companies. Fake websites are being created under their names. If purchases are made through these, it will lead to fraud.

One way to escape from such criminals is to use 'paid on delivery' facility being given all leading e-commerce companies. Fake companies ask for payment in advance. Don't believe the advertisements that appear on the internet that claim cheap items. Do not open links sent by this name. There is a risk of fake apps entering the phone through these and stealing personal information.

If you get such an announcement, go to the original company app and check. All purchases should be made through the respective company's apps or websites. Don't believe the advertisements that come under the names of nameless companies that sell products at the lowest prices. Some organizations provide the facility of paying money on delivery of the item. If you open the parcel after paying the money, there are useless items in it. That is why purchases should be made from reliable and familiar companies.

If you realize that you have been cheated, if you search on Google and call the call center of the concerned company, there is a possibility of another fraud. There is also a risk of wiping out all the bank details that have been collected to repay the lost money.