New Delhi: Cyber security threats are the biggest risk to National security, and building cyber hygiene is very important, National Cyber Security Coordinator Rajesh Pant said on Thursday. While speaking at DX Secure Summit, Pant called for building awareness around cyber security in the country.

"Threats to cyber security are one of the biggest risks to National security, and awareness and building cyber hygiene followed by audits is very important," Pant said. Microsoft India, group head and director, government affairs, Ashutosh Chadha said that cybercrime costs economies more than USD 6 trillion each year and it is expected to increase to USD 10 trillion by 2025.

"This signals across the industry that every company needs to create a culture of security," Chadha said. CII Centre for Digital Transformation chairman and NIIT vice-chairman and MD Vijay Thadani said artificial intelligence solutions could be used as the best mitigating factors for cyber threats and India should focus on being a solution provider for cyber security.

"Cybersecurity is not just about managing risk, it's also a strategic issue that shapes product capability, organisational effectiveness, and customer relationships," Thadani said.