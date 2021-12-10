Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has filed a case of cheating in Mumbai's Bandra police station. In the complaint, Kambli has alleged that he was cheated under the pretext of updating his KYC details by cyber criminals, who duped him off an amount of Rs 1,14,000.

The incident reportedly took place on December 3, when the former cricketer received a call from a person posing as a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee.

The person informed Kambli that his KYC details were not updated, and that transactions in the account would be shut down if it remained un-updated any longer.

"I was called by a person posing as an officer of Kotak Bank and said that you have to update your KYC, otherwise you will not be able to use your account. Do this.", Kambli described the incident as having occurred.

The representative, thereafter, sent Kambli a link and instructed him to use the link to download the application, upon which the former cricketer received an OTP.

As per information, as soon as Kambli submitted the OTP, the fraudster got access to the mobile and diverted close to Rs 1,14,000 from the bank account.

Kambli further noted that the person cut off contact with him after he inquired about the transaction.

A case was registered after Kambli rushed to Bandra police station upon his realization that he had been cheated.

The police have registered a case and started searching for the accused on the basis of technical evidence, bank details and phone numbers.

Cops have further informed that they will be taking the assistance of cyber police to solve the case.