Hyderabad: Fraudsters using novel means to dupe people is not a new development. However, in the latest case, the cyber thugs have shown how far they can go in researching and picking the right prey. The fraudsters posed as none other than the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court to dupe a sub-registrar in Telangana High court who had earlier worked under the CJ.

Using the Chief Justice of Delhi HC Satish Chandra Sharma's picture as WhatsApp DP, the cyber fraudsters duped two lakhs from the officer working in Telangana High Court. The fraudsters sent a link to Srimannarayana working as a sub-registrar in the Telangana HC through WhatsApp asking to send an Amazon gift card worth Rs 2 lakh as he was preoccupied with some work and would reimburse the amount later.

"I am in a special meeting. I need money urgently. But all my bank cards are blocked. I will send you an Amazon link. Click on it and send gift cards worth Rs 2 lakhs," read the message received by Srimannarayana. He complied since Justice Sharma had served as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court which made Srimannarayana believe that the message was sent by him.

He soon, however, realised that he was tricked when there was no response from the WhatsApp number. He immediately approached the cyber cell and filed a complaint.