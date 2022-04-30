Hyderabad: “Are you ready to enjoy the beautiful evenings and boundless bliss? Then talk to us and feel boundless happiness.” “Share your Sorrow and double your Happiness”. If you are getting these kinds of texts on your mobile, then be careful and don't ever reply to those texts because by doing so, you might risk your hard earned money from being looted by cyber criminals.

With the fraudsters' sweet tone and impressive words, many youth have been trapped. The victims are first asked for a dinner date. They are then asked to pay Rs 10,000 for “membership”. It has been learnt that Kolkata-based cybercriminals use seduction to target vulnerable youth to loot them. One of the victim youth was asked to transfer Rs 1.10 lakh in cash on the instructions of a young woman. The woman asked him to come on a date, but he could not find her there.

He then understood that he was cheated and approached the police. When the police called her on her number she said that she was in Secunderabad, but switched off her number later. On investigation, the SIM cards turned out to be from Kolkata. It also came to the fore that the Kolkata-based cybercriminals had set up ten call centers to cheat innocent people. Police are investigating the matter.

