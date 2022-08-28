Rohtak: Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Pooja Sihag's husband Ajay Nandal on Saturday was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Rohtak in Haryana. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mahesh Kumar said that Nandal's body has been sent for post-mortem. He also said that Nadal's father has alleged that it was a case of a drug overdose involving Ajay's friend Ravi.

Also read:Exclusive: Producer Mohammad Akram suspects foul play in death of Sonali Phogat

"Ajay Nandal's body was sent for post-mortem. His father has alleged a drug overdose involving Ajay's friend Ravi. The incident took place near Maharani Kishori Jat Kanya Mahavidyalaya," the DCP said. Pooja won the bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 76kg category final after defeating Australia's Naomi de Bruine in Commonwealth Games 2022.