Kota (Rajasthan): As Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its second day in Rajasthan on Monday, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Raghuveer Meena sustained a small fracture in his finger after pushed by the yatra participants in Kota here. It happened when Raghuveer Meena suddenly stopped his walk and started tying his shoelaces in the middle of the road.

In the morning, after leaving Raipur, Raghuveer Meena joined the Yatra in Kota. He was knocked down by the people walking from behind as he bent down midway to tie his shoelaces. The activists were perhaps caught off guard as he suddenly stopped midway. After Meena fell down, ministers, party MLAs, and security personnel accompanying him came to his rescue.

Also read: 'Gandhi's not Godse's party': Rahul as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan

The CWC member sustained an injury in his hand and was immediately shifted to the SRG Hospital in Jhalawar by ambulance. The doctors there conducted the basic check-up and certain tests including the X-ray to ensure there is no fracture. However, the x-ray results revealed a small fracture in the middle finger of his left hand. His injured finger has been plastered and he is currently admitted at the same hospital for medical observation.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra meanwhile continued after the brief pause as it started from Kali Talai of Jhalawar on December 4 and entered Kota on the second day. Along with Rahul Gandhi, many veterans including C M Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara among others were seen marching in the Yatra.