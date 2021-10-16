New Delhi: After a continuous insistence of party members during the Congress Working Committee meet to take up the post of party President, Rahul Gandhi has said that "he will think about it". However, some of the leaders had also insisted to become the 'Working President' of Congress party until the elections are being held for a full-fledged term.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Uttrakhand Congress incharge Devendra Yadav said, "Many of the senior leaders have requested Rahul Gandhi to take up the responsibilities of the party as working president until a full-fledged president gets elected. He has said that he will consider all the suggestions given to him and will think about it."

However, earlier today, Sonia Gandhi, during her opening remarks in the CWC meet, made it clear that she is a full time and hands-on Congress President. This was in reference to the rebellion of G23 leaders who had questioned Congress leadership after the Punjab crisis. She had also said, "I have always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the media."

As per the sources, senior Congress leader and member of G23, Ghulam Nabi Azad clarified during the CWC meet that they never questioned the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and they have full faith in her.

"All the members of Congress are confident that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will strengthen our party and under their leadership, we will fight the fascist forces," Telangana Congress incharge Manickam Tagore said to ETV Bharat.

Congress has also announced the organizational election dates during a press conference after the CWC meet. Congress General Secretary Incharge KC Venugopal informed that the election process will begin from November 1st, 2021, where enrollment of members will be done. It will continue till March 31st, 2022.

This will be followed by the publishing of a preliminary list of members between the dates of April 1st to 15th. After that election of the president and executive of primary and block committees will be held from 16th April to 31st May.

Elections of DCC President, Vice President and Treasurer is from 1st June to 20th July and for PCC from 21st July to 20th August. Election for Congress President will be held from 21st August to 20th September. However, the date for the CWC elections is not yet finalized.



Read: Congress Working Committee passes three resolutions