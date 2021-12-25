Budaun: Praveen Togadia, the national president of the International Hindu Council, said on Saturday that government benefits should be stopped for those having more than two children.

Togadia, who made the statement while addressing Bajrang Dal workers in Badaun's Usawan Nagar town, also slammed the government, urging it to work to implement Hindutva-based policies rather than just talking about it.

Togadia noted that the number of Hindus is decreasing in India day by day, and based on this, sought for the enactment of a population control law which would see no government facilities - such as government schools, hospital facilities, bank loans, and government jobs -being provided to anyone having more than two children.

Also read: Hindus may become a minority in country soon: Togadia on GOI population report

"If disagreement even after this, the right to vote should be snatched away from concerned people. Build a united India to protect Hinduism. Worship arms on Vijaya Dashami. Take up trishuls (tridents). Exercise regularly. We will not give up, we will not lose," the religious leader said.

Hitting out at the government, he further said that the government should stop talking about Hindutva and start implementing it by making policies.

"Make temples in Kashi and Mathura by enacting laws. Alongside this, prepare and enact population control bills. Ban Tablighi Jamat. Help farmers by enacting the Minimum Support Price (MSP) law," Togadia further listed out his priorities.

A large number of Bajrang Dal workers including Mahesh Mishra, Shankar Tiwari, Bhojraj Singh, Sanjesh Yadav, Dharmaveer Singh were present at the event.