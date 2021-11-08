New Delhi: The Customs department has disposed of over 1,700 consignments of uncleared or hazardous goods seized between January 2021 and October 2021. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has been monitoring the regular disposal.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently reviewed the progress made by the Indian Customs in the safe disposal of imports, that are hazardous in nature and which remain uncleared or have been seized or confiscated. Sitharaman directed the Customs that the process be monitored and expedited. The Customs has been engaging with relevant Departments, including State Governments in ensuring that all pending hazardous material is disposed of within a period of ninety days, as per press release.

By March 2021, all ports were freed of remaining metallic scrap material segments regarded as remnants of shells/war materials by way of a Special Operation named “Visphotak Mukt Bandargah” undertaken in close coordination with other Ministries. In October 2020, the Government eased the process for disposal of seized hazardous goods, by implementing Section 110 (1A) of Customs Act 1962 by which such goods can be disposed even before adjudication.

The Customs field formations are to confirm safe storage by custodians, and they coordinate with regulatory authorities for faster disposal. The disposal of all types of uncleared or unclaimed or seized hazardous cargo consignments, including chemicals, electronic wastes is a continuing exercise undertaken across Customs locations.

Hazardous consignments are often goods whose import is restricted in terms of extant policy such that they may require a license for import. Such goods may also be in the nature of banned materials not allowed to be imported, which are attempted to be smuggled into the country.

Also read: Edible oil prices declined due to Centre's interventions, says Food Ministry