Gujarat: Come Diwali, all the sweet shops are flooded with customers as they relish the sweets during the celebrations. Guajartis, who have a sweet tooth, are burying expensive sweets prepared in Ahmedabad at a price of Rs 25,000 per kg and more than 10 lakh sweets have been sold till date. During Diwali every household will buy sweets. This year, too, the market for sweets is in full swing. In Ahmedabad, a variety of sweets are being bought by consumers not bothering about their cost.

Prices of sweets are skyrocketing during the Diwali festival. Though the price of sweets has gone up by 10 to 15 per cent this year, people are buying them. Denizens are buying Golden Pistachio Ball and Golden Pistachio Delight, which are priced at Rs 25,000 per kg.

These sweets are being wrapped in golden foil and also the sweet makers are using 'Nauja' dry fruit and 'Mamra' almonds. A special type of box is designed for these sweets. Chefs from Turkey were called in to make this dessert, using the most expensive dry fruit Nauja.

Jay Sharma, a sweet shop owner, said that this year, sweets--Golden Pistachio, Nauja Delight as well as Golden Pistachio Ball-- have been specially prepared. Golden foil has been used to wrap the dessert. 'Nauja' dry fruit was being imported from Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan and it costs around Rs 6,000 per kg.

These desserts do not spoil for two months and they have good demand among businessmen and political leaders.

