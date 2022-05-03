Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The High Court in a recent judgment clarified that a customer of sex workers is not liable for prosecution. High Court Judge Justice D Ramesh recently ruled to this extent. A man has approached the High Court seeking quashing of a case pending against him in the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court (Special Mobile Court) in Guntur based on a case registered by the Guntur District City Police in 2020.

Counsel for the petitioner contended that the police had registered and investigated the case on October 10, 2020, and filed a charge sheet in the relevant court. Police alleged that the petitioner was a customer there when the brothel was raided. But, legal provisions say it is not possible to prosecute a person, who has paid money and left. He recalled that the same court had earlier struck down a case registered against a customer, who went to a brothel. The High Court had earlier ruled on the matter. Appropriate orders were sought after considering all these factors. With this, the judge dismissed the case against the petitioner.