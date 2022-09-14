Pondicherry: A resident of Pondicherry has complained of finding a piece of plastic glove in a burger his friend ordered from the food joint KFC. David, a resident of Dindivanam, reached out to the KFC authorities to complain about the piece of glove used while cooking food found in his friend's burger ordered on September 13. The KFC staff apologized to the man and offered to replace his burger with another one.

However, David refused to accept the apology and filed a complaint against the food chain with the Villupuram Food Safety Department with video evidence. The Food Safety Department officials have sent a notice to the KFC restaurant and notified them to file a response over the matter within a week's time.