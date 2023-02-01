Nalanda: A shop owner sustained bleeding eye injuries and subsequent vision loss after attacked by a customer with a knife at a village in Nalanda district of Bihar on Monday. The accused had gone to the shop to purchase cigarettes. The store owner reminded the assailant to repay the due money. An argument broke out between the duo. The accused picked up a knife kept at the shop and hit him in his eye.

Critically injured Jitendra Kumar, age 18, a resident of Mehnaur village under Deepnagar police station limits of the district, was first rushed to the Biharsharif Sadar Hospital. Doctors after providing first-aid to Jitendra Kumar referred him to Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Hospital, Pawapuri. The doctor at the Sadar Hospital said the patient had lost his vision.

Villagers said, on Monday late evening, a youth of the same village, whose name is Murari Kumar, came to the shop and demanded cigarettes from store owner Jitendra Kumar. Jitendra told Murari to pay dues. Shopkeeper refused to oblige him until repayment of the due money. The accused flew into a rage and picked up a knife lying on the counter of shop and attacked Murari.

With the help of villagers, the critically injured Jitendra was taken to the Biharsharif Sadar Hospital where doctor Dr Rajeev Ranjan attending to the patient said that he had lost his eyesight. Later the injured Jitendra was referred to ophthalmological department of Vardhman Mahavir hospital at Pawapuri for advanced treatment. Station House Officer SK Jaiswal said, "We have received a written complaint in this connection. A police team has been constituted to probe the matter."