New Delhi: Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany will pay an official visit to India from December 5 to 6 . The visit comes at a time a controversy occurred over her remarks in October about the United Nations’ role in Kashmir. India issued a strong statement rebutting her remarks.

Baerbock said that Germany also has a role and responsibility in the situation of Kashmir. "Therefore, we support intensively the engagement of the United Nations to find the peaceful solution in the regions,” she said.

According to sources, she is visiting to put an end to the controversy that goes on to hamper the bilateral ties between India and Germany. During her stay in New Delhi, Baerbock will be hosted by External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar for bilateral talks on December 5. The two ministers will hold discussions on bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest.

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann called on Jaishankar on Thursday. On Wednesday, Germany announced that it had finalized 22 projects totaling €1 billion to support the transition to renewable energy in India.

The funding, including 10 per cent grants and 90 per cent in the form of lines of credit, will support India’s efforts in the fields of renewable energy, sustainable urban development in smart cities, and sustainable use of natural resources, German Ambassador Ackermann said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

As Strategic Partners, India and Germany have a long-standing relationship underpinned by common values and shared goals. In 2021, 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations were commemorated.

This year has seen several high-level engagements between India and Germany, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Berlin on May 2 2022 for the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, which was followed by the visit to Schloss Elmau in Germany, as a partner country for the G7 Summit on Chancellor Scholz’s invitation.