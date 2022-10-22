New Delhi: Indonesia is all set to host the 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit that will take place this November and will hand over the Presidency to India.

India will assume the presidency of the G20 for a year from this December, and during its presidency, 200 meetings would be hosted in the run-up to the Summit in September 2023.

The Summit will be the pinnacle of the G20 process and intense work carried out within the Ministerial Meetings, Working Groups, and Engagement Groups throughout the year.

In September this month, G20 chief coordinator Harsh V Shringla discussed with officials of Indonesia, ideas and best practices for the group’s seventeenth meeting in Bali. Shringla said the exchange of information with the Bali provincial government was necessary as it will help India prepare for the 2023 G20 Summit.

India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant led an Indian delegation to the second G20 Sherpa meeting convened by Indonesia in Labuan Bajo on 10-11 July this year. The first Sherpa meeting under the Indonesian G20 Presidency was held on 7-8 December 2021.

The G20 Sherpa meeting reviewed the progress made under various Working Groups of the G20 Sherpa Track. In his interventions at various sector-specific sessions (Health, Agriculture, Tourism, Digital Economy, Education, Employment, Trade-Investment-Industry, Energy, Environment & Climate, Development, Anti-Corruption and Empower), Amitabh Kant reaffirmed India’s steadfast support to Indonesia during its G20 Presidency, outlined India’s achievements and experiences, and called for addressing global challenges in an inclusive, forward-looking and cooperative manner.

It is pertinent to note that during India's Presidency-India, Indonesia, and Brazil would form the troika. This would be the first time when the troika would consist of three developing countries and emerging economies, providing them a greater voice.

What is G20 ?

The G20 is a strategic multilateral platform connecting the world’s major developed and emerging economies. The G20 holds a strategic role in securing future global economic growth and prosperity. Together, the G20 members represent more than 80 percent of worth GDP, 75 percent of international trade, and, 60 percent of the world's population.

Starting in 1999 as a meeting for the finance minister and central bank governors, the G20 has evolved into a yearly summit involving the Head of State and Government. In addition to that, the Sherpa meetings (in charge of carrying out negotiations and building consensus among Leaders), working groups, and special events are also organized throughout the year.