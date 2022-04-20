Khargone: With life limping back to normal, authorities have relaxed curfew restrictions in the riot-hit Khargone in Madhya Pradesh.

As per an order issued by the local administration on Tuesday, there will be a relaxation in the curfew from 10 am to 4 pm on Wednesday. However, during the relaxation hours, the police administration will keep a close watch. Banks and post offices have also been allowed to open during this period which is expected to provide relief to the people.

Public transport, however, has been disallowed for now. After the violence on Ramnavami on April 10, ACS Rajesh Rajora and ADGP Vipin Maheshwari visited the riot-affected areas. After the tour, necessary instructions were given to the District Collector and the SP. Collector Anugrah P said that both the officers went to the riot-hit areas and met the victims. Along with this, orders have been given by the government to distribute the amount of Rs 1 crore to the victims at the earliest.

Khargone Collector Anugrah P said that houses will also be provided to the riot-hit victims as announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The administration has met with the peace committee set up in the area, in which the views of representatives from both sides have been heard. ADGP Vipin Maheshwari has asked everyone to stay united and maintain peace. He has assured that strict action will be taken against the miscreants.

On April 10, people of a particular community pelted stones at the Ram Navami procession, causing a stampede like situation. Police had to use mild force. Miscreants also allegedly threw petrol bombs during the violence. In this entire incident, 20 policemen and many other people were injured. The police have so far detained more than 153 people. On the orders of the government, the houses of the accused were demolished.

Also read: Groom drives bride home on a motorcycle amid curfew in Khargone