Curfew in Shivamogga, 400 more security personnel brought in: 10 points
Published on: 26 minutes ago
Hyderabad: It was a tense Monday in Karnataka's Shivamogga as protests erupted in several parts of the district following the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist a day earlier. While police have arrested three people in the case so far, the day was marked by the incidents of violence especially when the activist's body was taken to the crematorium.
Here are 10-points to understand this major story:
- Harsha, 23, a tailor by profession and member of the right-wing Bajrang Dal, was stabbed by a group of youth in Shivamogga at around 9 pm on Sunday. He succumbed on his way to the hospital. Following his death, several Hindu organisations staged protests demanding that strict action be taken against the culprits. Police so far have arrested three people in the case.
- Incidents of violence were also reported during the slain youth's funeral procession today. A group of people pelted stones at Ravi Varma street and Siddaiah road. Stones were pelted at passing vehicles and some of them were even burnt by the agitated youth. More than 10 vehicles were damaged in the incidents. Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation. Harsha's funeral was held at Rotary Crematorium in BH Road later today.
- Curfew has been imposed in Shivamogga from Monday night to Wednesday morning, according to the Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Lakshmi Prasad. Holiday has been announced for schools and colleges in Shivamogga city limits tomorrow (Tuesday) and shops will be closed. The curfew can be extended if the situation demands, he said. At least 400 more security personnel have been deputed in the district to main law and order.
- State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who met the victim's family, said: "As per my information, five people are involved in this murder. I don't know of any organization behind this murder. Law and order situation is under control in Shivamogga. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges in city limits have been closed for two days," Jnanendra said.
- KS Eshwarappa, the Karnataka rural development minister, who has been in a controversy recently over his 'saffron flag replacing the tri-colour' remark, gave a shocking statement . "I'm very disturbed by the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist. He was killed by 'Musalmaan goondas' (Muslim goons)." Eshwarappa also accused Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar of 'provoking Muslim goons'.
- Reacting to Eshwarappa, Shivakumar said the latter did not give any provocative statement. "We urge resignation or dismissal of KS Eshwarappa from his minister post. Once it will be done, the situation will come under control." The state Congress chief also said that there was no connection between the Bajrang Dal activist's killing and the ongoing Hijab row in the state.
- Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly, demanded that state Home Minister must step down over the “failure” of law and order in the state. "I condemn this incident. It took place in the district from where the home minister and CM come. The culprit should be hanged. I demand the state home minister's resignation."
- BJP leader and MP Pratap Simha openly called for killing those who murdered the Bajrang Dal activist. Simha demanded 'encounter' of the murderers of Hindu activists like the 2019 'encounter' in Hyderabad, in which police shot dead four accused of rape and murder of a veterinary doctor.
- Simha said: "Although our BJP government is there, we are embarrassed by the murder of Hindu activists. Assurance of action against the accused is of no use. I demand the encounter of the murderers of Hindu organisation activists like the encounter which took place in Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case."
- Karnataka Police Chief Monday refuted a foreign journalist's claim that the slain Bajrang Dal activist was a 'terrorist' whose organisation was involved in attacks on Muslims in Tripura last year. CJ Werleman, a journalist, tweeted: "A terrorist belonging to the Hindu extremist group Bajrang Dal, which carried out a wave of terrorist attacks against Muslims in Tripura in November, was killed in Karnataka - last night."
