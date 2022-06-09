Jammu: Curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah town in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday following communal tension triggered by some social media posts, police said.

"Appropriate action has been taken under the law and a case has been registered against the accused in Bhaderwah police station. Those who take the law into their hands will not be spared," a police source said. A purported video showing instigating announcements being made from a mosque in Bhaderwah was posted by miscreants on social media.