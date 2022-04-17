Karauli: The 15-day curfew period imposed in Rajasthan's Karauli city ended on Sunday. On April 2, the area had witnessed events of arson, stone-pelting and violence during a Hindu procession.

As per the order, the curfew was supposed to be in place till 7:00 am on Sunday, whereafter no regulations have been issued so far by the district administration. Newly appointed District Collector Ankit Kumar Singh, too, took charge on Sunday. Commercial establishments in the city are said to be reopening, with public activity increasing at a steady pace. The district administration has appealed to the people to maintain peace. Police forces, however, are still deployed in the city.

Meanwhile, Singh, who started his job as the new DM, said in a press conference that further strategies will be determined after speaking to police officials. "Law and order should be restored after the April 2 incident in the district, and every effort will be made to establish brotherhood by initiating conversation among all sections of society", he stated.

"Of course, law and order is the first priority. After that, we will look to increase development in the region by introducing the Rajasthan government's flagship schemes." Singh, who was transferred to Karauli from Banswara, has replaced earlier DM IAS Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, who featured in a list of 69 transfers put out by the state Personnel Department late on Wednesday night.

