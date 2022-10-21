Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Defence Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar. How can the soldiers guarding the nation be made more secure? In addition, Gandhinagar's helipad has hosted an exhibition to show how security may be improved alongside the facility.

Additionally, it does unique research and innovation for the Indian military. It is important to note that green veggies might sometimes not grow at all and are particularly difficult to cultivate in snowy locations. In order to grow green veggies in icy places, the DRDO has recently developed a unique greenhouse project.

What is Green House Project: Ananda Kumar Katiyar, a DRDO scientist, who developed and studied the greenhouse, claimed in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat said that soldiers will now be able to cultivate green veggies in freezing places, thanks to the Greenhouse project. Millions of dollars have been invested in this project, but only 20 of the 40 green homes that the DRDO had planned for Siachen Glacier, Leh and Ladakh in the first phase have been completed after a year.

Soldiers used to starve: The soldiers had several issues with food on the border and in high, snowy regions like Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir. Anand Kumar said that veggies were sent to the soldiers from Chandigarh. However, after 15 days of transportation, concerns about vegetable rotting began to surface. When there was a lot of snow, distributing veggies was really difficult.

Fresh vegetables will be available from the greenhouse: Ananda Kumar said that the project's beneficiaries will now receive fresh veggies. At greenhouses, plants may be grown in temperatures between minus 30 and minus 40 degrees. In addition to spinach, tomatoes and cabbage may also be grown. Currently, there are roughly 20 greenhouse projects underway in Leh Ladakh. The upkeep of these greenhouses is also carried out by the soldiers.