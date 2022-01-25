Buxar: A 19-year-old Dalit girl who fought bravely against sexual assault in Buxar has lost her one eye. Police are yet to nab the culprits who dashes the hopes of a girl who was preparing to join the Indian Army.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Neeraj Kumar Singh, said, "Yes the incident is true. We will be able to arrest culprits soon. The accused will be arrested within 48 hours." The incident had occurred on November 12, 2021.

Bihar Dalit girl who wanted to join the Army loses eye, culprits still roaming free

Four miscreants attempted to molest the girl while she was practising for a race competition, before taking the Army recruitment test. However, the braveheart fought single-handedly with the four and overpowered them. But the criminals attacked her with a knife when their alleged molestation bid was thwarted. She sustained multiple injuries on her neck, eyes and other parts of the body. She belonged to a poor Dalit family and wanted to fulfill her parents' aspirations of seeing her joining the Army.

After undergoing treatment in several hospitals, Good Samaritan Dr Rajiv Kumar Jha came forward to treat her under his supervision free of cost. But, one of her eyes were damaged forever. Her mother said, "No doubt, my daughter fought bravely with the hooligans; but she will not be able to join Army because she has lost one of her eyes."