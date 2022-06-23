New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) would conduct its Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) from July 15 to August 10, the Ministry of Human Resource Development stated on Wednesday. The NTA will be conducting Common University Entrance Test at different centres located in 554 cities across the country and 13 cities outside India.

"CUET-UG will be spread over 10 days, starting from July 15. There will be no CUET exam on July 17, 2022, due to the NEET-UG and between July 21 and August 3 due to the JEE (Main) exams, an official notification by NTA said. As of now, 9,50,804 candidates have registered for CUET admission. University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar had in March announced that CUET scores and not Class XII marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 Central Universities and that the Central Universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

He had also clarified that students from State Boards will not be at a disadvantage in the undergraduate admission process and the exam will not give a push to the coaching culture. A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities and 19 private universities have applied for participating in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the test, the CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to any Central University across the country. The examination will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The candidates can take the test in any of the 13 languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu--out of 33 languages and 27 unique subjects.

Additionally, a candidate can also pick from 19 other languages such as French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo and Santhali. One candidate has applied to more than five Universities, on average, and there are more than 54,000 unique combinations of subjects chosen by various candidates. Accordingly, the CUET (UG) will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20 and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 in CBT mode.

The schedule for start date registration and correction is on from June 23 (9:00 am onwards) and end date registration and correction to June 24.06.2022 (up to 11:50 pm). The candidates are also allowed to make the corrections online mode by 24.06.2022 (up to 11:50 p.m.). To complete the application process NTA has advised candidates to check the NTA website(s) https://cuet.samarth.ac.in, www.nta.ac.in for further updates with regards to the Examination. For further clarifications related to CUET (UG) – 2022 candidates can write to NTA at cuet ug@nta.ac.in or call at 011-40759000 / 011-6922 7700.