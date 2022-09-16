New Delhi: The results for the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG have been declared on Friday, National Testing Agency (NTA) officials said. The results were scheduled to be declared by 10 pm on Thursday, however, the NTA informed post-midnight that there will be a delay citing a huge database.

"The merit lists will be prepared by participating universities who will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of CUET-UG score card," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA. The First edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. The exam had recorded 60 per cent attendance. (PTI)