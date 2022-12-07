Nashik: Three leopard cubs united with their mother after they were spotted on a plantation in the Wadiche Ran area of Pathardi Shivar here on Sunday. The cubs were safely kept in a wooden crate for the mother leopard to locate them. After about eight hours, in the wee hours of Sunday night, the leopardess came and took her cubs with her.

Initially, a cub was found separated from its mother on Sunday afternoon by locals. Soon after, two more cubs were found in the same place. One of the locals immediately informed the forest department about the cubs.

Also read: Eight arrested in Karnataka's Hassan for killing two leopards

The forest department staff rushed to the spot and kept the three calves in the field in a safe place in their natural habitat. All three were male cubs of one month each. The cubs were medically examined before being placed in a carat.

In order to capture the movements of the mother leopard, Forest Officer Vivek Bhadane and Round Officer Anil Ahirrao installed three trap cameras and an online camera, which rotates 360 degrees, in the plantation. An alert was issued by the forest department as the leopardess would come to look for the cubs. Finally, on Sunday night, the female leopard came to the field and took her three cubs.