New Delhi: The Central Teachers' Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the CBSE has been put on hold. The examination was slated for December 17.

The CBSE had issued a circular in this regard, in which it was stated that a notification issued by the Board to organise the exam on December 20 will be held as per schedule. Besides, second sitting examination to be conducted on December 16 was also deferred.

So, both the examinations' new date (Dec 17 and Dec 16, second sitting) will be announced soon.

Also Read: CBSE to come up with a 'credible evaluation plan', says senior official

The CTET examinations are conducted through computer and due to some technical glitches, these examinations were put on hold, said the CBSE notification.