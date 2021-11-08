Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Delhi vigilance team, which was investigating the pay-off allegations in the Cordelia cruise drugs case, has summoned independent witness Prabhakar Sail for recording his statement on Monday, according to an official.

Sail has been directed to appear before the vigilance team at 2 pm on Monday.

The vigilance team consisting of seven officers will reach Mumbai on Monday morning from Delhi. The team will record the statement of Sail at the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) mess in suburban Bandra, the official said.

Sail, who claims to be the bodyguard of NCB witness KP Gosavi, had claimed in an affidavit in October that he had heard Gosavi discussing a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB. Sail claimed that Gosavi had said that Rs 8 crore of the deal money was to be given to NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Sail's allegations had prompted the NCB to order a vigilance inquiry against NCB officials and others. However, Wankhede had denied the allegations levelled against him.

Last month, the vigilance team, headed by NCB Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh, had come to Mumbai to probe the allegations of extortion but failed to record Sail's statement. Singh is also the chief vigilance officer (CVO) of the federal anti-narcotics agency.

Before leaving for Delhi, the team had recorded statements of eight persons, including Wankhede, and collected some important documents and recordings related to the cruise drugs case, an official said.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh, who is leading a vigilance team of the agency, left for Mumbai from Delhi airport on Monday.

