New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Friday rose by Rs 27 to Rs 6,727 per barrel in futures trade as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for October delivery traded higher by Rs 27 or 0.4 per cent at Rs 6,727 per barrel in 6,085 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.84 per cent at USD 81.91 per barrel, and Brent crude traded 0.73 per cent higher at USD 89.14 per barrel in New York. (PTI)