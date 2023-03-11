New Delhi: Concerned over the rapid rise of H3N2 influenza virus, the Niti Aayog and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid19 (NEGVAC) will be assessing the situation across India and the government's strategy to deal with any emergent crisis in two back to back meetings on Saturday.

Sources in the government told ETV Bharat said that the Niti Ayog meeting to be chaired by Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) will make an overall analysis of the prevailing situation in India at present.

Officials from the Health Ministry, Chemical and Fertilizer, Civil Aviation, Home, Science and Technology, Railways, and ICMR will be present at the meeting to discuss the current situation. "The meeting will also discuss local restrictions, if required, besides bringing a fresh health protocol to counter any emergent threat due to the H3N2 virus," sources said.

The meeting also analyses the present health infrastructure in the country including the availability of hospital beds, ICU beds, and oxygen among others. Representatives from State governments will also so be present in the meeting as they will be asked to strengthen the health surveillance system.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid19 (NEGVAC) will also convene a meeting over the present situation. The meeting likely to be chaired by Dr NK Arora, chairman, NEGVAC will also be attended by health experts, and scientists among others. Earlier, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently categorised H3N3 as the major cause of current respiratory illness.

ICMR analysis has said that this subtype of influenza causes more hospitalisation than other influenza subtypes. "Of hospitalised SARI patients with H3N2 influenza, breathless, and other symptoms, 10 per cent needed oxygen, and 7 per cent required ICU care," the ICMR said.