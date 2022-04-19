Srinagar: A CRPF trooper died while a dozen others, including a truck helper, were injured after a truck hit the security forces vehicle in Hyderpora area of uptown Srinagar on Monday night, reports said on Tuesday. According to the police, the truck bearing registration No. JK05K 7200 hit the CRPF vehicle bearing registration No. HR55AC 5705 of B Coy 181 BN CRPF near IQ Mall Hyderpora resulting in the injuries to 12 troopers and truck helper.

The injured personnel were shifted to Composite Hospital BSF STC Humhama where one constable identified as MN Mani succumbed to his injuries while two troopers identified as ASI Jasraj and constable Sushant Biswas were referred to 92 Base Hospital. The injured truck helper has been shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment.

The injured were identified as Manjesh Kumar, driver Hemraj Saini, Sushant Biswas, Ganaga Ram, Inspector Ashish Mishra, ASI Jasraj Batti, Sushant Kumar Swain, Dilip Kumar, Shiv Kumar, Pramod Kiro, Gyan Prakash and helper of the civil truck identified as Tanveer Hussain Dar son of Ghulam Hussain Dar, a resident of Balhama, Srinagar. A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation has been taken up.

