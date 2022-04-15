Srinagar: A head constable in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died under mysterious circumstances in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday morning even as the cause of his death is being ascertained, local reports said. As per the reports, head constable Mohan Singh of F/Coy 183 Battalion suddenly fell unconscious at Deputy Commissioner's Office in Pulwama where he was posted. He was immediately rushed to the district hospital Pulwama by his colleagues where doctors declared him as brought dead, the reports said. Officials said the cause of his death is being ascertained.

