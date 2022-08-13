Srinagar: A CRPF Sub Inspector was injured after militants hurled a grenade toward the CRPF bunker near Ali Masjid Eidgah area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Saturday.

A senior police officer confirming the incident said that militants lobbed a grenade on CRPF Bunker. "The grenade exploded with a loud bang on the roadside. In this incident one CRPF SI namely Parvez Rana of 161 BN received minor splinter injuries. He was shifted to SMHS hospital for further treatment and is completely stable", the officer added.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab fleeing militants. Srinagar Police also tweeted about the incident on its official handle: "One grenade was lobbed by terrorist(s) towards security forces on Ali jan road, Eidgah. This caused minor splinter injuries to one CRPF personnel. Cordon and Search operations have been launched to nab culprit(s)," read the tweet.