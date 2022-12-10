Chaibasa (Jharkhand): A CoBRA commando was injured in an IED explosion in West Singbhum of Jharkhand on Saturday. The commando belonging to the specialised force of Commando Battalion For Resolute Action (CoBRA) sustained injuries in his leg in the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast that took place in Rengra area of West Singbhum district.

The CRPF's CoBRA commando was injured when he was carrying search operation in the Naxal affected region of West Singbhum. The CoBRA is an integral part of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), from which its soldiers are selected.

The forces were carrying out the search operation in Barkela area of Jharkhand. The CRPF troopers were attempting to zero in on some members of proscribed outfit CPI (Maoist). In the meantime, the IED blast took place. He was being airlifted to Seranchi for treatment, said sources.