Bijapur: A CRPF soldier on Wednesday lost his life in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast that took place in Pamed area in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The soldier belonged to Rohtak district in Haryana.

Official sources said that the incident took place when he was on a routine patrolling in Pamed . The trooper Satpal Singh belonging to 196 Battalion of the CRPF was on area domination patrolling when the blast occurred.

Bijapur SP Anjaneya Varshney said, "On Wednesday, the jawan belonging to 196 Battalion of the CRPF was out on area domination patrolling. The blast took place near Chitwanagu river in the evening which claimed jawan Satpal Singh's life. The mortal remains of the martyred jawan was flown to Hyderabad thereafter it was sent to Haryana in a helicopter."