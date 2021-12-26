Mulugu (Telangana): A CRPF SI was shot dead by a constable after a heated argument over a trivial issue in Mulugu district of Telangana. The incident took place at Venkatapuram zone in Mulugu district and after killing the SI, the fellow jawan shot himself and suffered injuries.

According to police, SI Umesh Chandra of the 39th Battalion, CRPF, and constable Stephen, in-charge of the mess, had an argument over the preparation of food this morning as the argument transformed into a fight, and constable Stephen fired at SI Umesh with the gun. Umesh died on the spot while after this incident Stephen shot himself and was injured. Fellow jawans took him to a hospital.

The condition of Stephen is stated to be critical and he will be taken to Warangal hospital soon. Umesh, a native of Bihar, whereas Stephen belongs to Tamil Nadu. Mulugu district Superintendent of Police said that further investigation is on.