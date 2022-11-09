New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, security forces engaged in anti-Naxal operations recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions belonging to Maoists from Bihar and Jharkhand.

Government sources told ETV Bharat that based on credible intelligence inputs, the team of 214 battalion of CRPF and Jharkhand police launched an operation in the Ganaikhar area of Latehar and recovered one .303 rifle, a carbine, a carbine magazine and 100 iron discs and cones used as splinters in IEDs from the area.

"The Maoists were using the area as a temporary operating base. This operation by security officials definitely gave a blow to find ultras," sources said. In another incident the 205 COBRA battalion and Bihar police launched an operation in Kariba Dobha, Aurangabad in Bihar and recovered two foreign made 9 mm pistols, two country made pistols, three pistol magazines, two INSAS magazine and 120 INSAS rounds.

Following the major success in Burapahar area of Chhattisgarh, the security agencies have launched massive crackdowns against Maoists and their hideouts in Bihar and Chhattisgarh. A senior CRPF official claimed that in the coming days more such breakthroughs are likely to happen against Maoists.