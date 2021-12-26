Hyderabad: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable on Sunday allegedly shot dead a sub-inspector (S-I), and later tried to end his life in Venkatapuram in Mulugu district of Telangana, bordering Chhattisgarh. Mulugu District Superintendent of Police said that the incident took place at 8.30 a.m.

An inquiry has been instituted into the incident. According to the police, a dispute over duty rostering had allegedly led to head constable Stephen opening fire with his automatic weapon at Sub-Inspector Umesh Chandra, who died on the spot after being wounded in the stomach and head.

Stephen then tried to kill himself with the same weapon and suffered a bullet injury to his head. He has been rushed to the hospital in Warangal, where his condition is stated to be critical, the police added.

The deceased Umesh Chandra belonged to Bihar, while Stephen hails from Tamil Nadu. The CRPF team belonging to the 39th Battalion was camping at the Venkatapuram police station premises when the incident took place.

The Telangana areas bordering Chhattisgarh have been under the CRPF watch due to the Maoist activities in the area.

IANS