Srinagar (J&K): CRPF personnel have been evacuated from a community centre in the Shutrashahi area of ​​Srinagar, officials said. "Additional security forces from other parts of the country have been deployed here and stationed at various community centres in the city in view of the rising militancy-related activities in the city," a senior police official said on the condition of anonymity.

He further said," Following the resentment of the locals, the personnel have been evacuated from Shutrashahi community centre. This was a temporary arrangement and is done on the orders/directions of administration. ETV Bharat on November 4, 2021did a report on giving accommodation to CRPF personnel at community centres. Following which the administration and politicians of the valley took notice.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti had criticized the administration for calling the move a sham. "After installing security bunkers in every corner of Srinagar, CRPF personnel are being kept in marriage halls which are the only social hub for the people here. Such strict laws are enforced every day to make life difficult for the people here," Mufti had tweeted.

Calling the Administration's move disappointing, Abdullah said, "My government had removed the bunkers in Srinagar and built community/marriage halls. It is disappointing to see that the security situation in the city has deteriorated to such an extent that new bunkers have been set up."

Four days after the news broke, CRPF personnel are now being evacuated from these community centres. When contacted by ETV Bharat, the CRPF spokesperson said, "It is the responsibility of the administration to provide accommodation to the personnel. I do not yet know from which centres the personnel have been evacuated. However, the state police can provide you with details."

Police, however, said, "We are following the orders issued by the administration. For other places, the same orders will be followed when directions are issued."