Sukma (Chhattisgarh): Several areas in Chhattisgarh have been submerged in floodwaters, nowadays. Swirling waters of the swollen rivers have entered several villages. The connectivity of the villages with the district headquarters has been snapped.

The villages have turned into islands due to the rise in the water level of the Malgar river in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. A flood-like situation has been prevailing in the Naxal-hit areas of ​​the Sukma district. The villagers have been facing hardships and the situation there is alarming. Recently, a video on social media has gone viral in which CRPF soldiers have been helping villagers, including, women, children, and the elderly, to cross the Malgar rivulet in the Gadiras area which is about 20 km away from the district headquarters. In the video, it was shown that CRPF jawans holding a long rope have been helping villagers to cross the swollen river.