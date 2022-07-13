Jodhpur (Rajasthan): After the demise of CRPF constable Naresh Jaat on Tuesday, the audio, video, and seven-page suicide note that have come into the public domain are suggestive of something fishy inside the Recruit Training Centre of the paramilitary forces.

In the audio clip that has been released, Naresh can be heard talking about his ordeal with his senior. The official, in response, can be heard giving reassurance to Naresh that he was coming to his (Naresh's) place and that there is nothing to worry about. However, Naresh replies to his senior suggesting that he shouldn't come to see him. "I have decided to take the extreme step," says Naresh in response to his senior, suggesting that he might kill himself.

The senior can be heard telling Naresh repetitively to not do anything extreme, while the officer seems adamant about taking his own life. He can also be heard telling the officer that his career was spoiled while working with the paramilitary forces.

Naresh in his seven-page suicide note also alleged that he was first shifted to Suratgarh and again transferred to Jodhpur. "Earlier, I had a tiff with ASI Satvir because he was not following the rules. I was harassed by the seniors because I worked as per the rulebook and also compelled others to follow them," alleged Naresh in his suicide note.

Naresh further alleged, "I was awarded seven times for my impeccable service to the forces. Despite that, I was being harassed by the seniors because I performed my duty as per the rulebook. I was denied leave for no fault of mine. I wanted to have an audience with the DIG, but I was kept on waiting for several hours. I was prevented from meeting the DIG and was again transferred to Jodhpur, awaiting posting," he mentioned in his suicide note.