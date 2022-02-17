Raipur: A CRPF jawan died by suicide by shooting himself with a service rifle at the BJP office. The deceased was identified as Rajkumar Netam of Kanker district in Chhattisgarh. He was deployed at the BJP office. Netam shot himself with his SLR rifle. After receiving information, top police officers reached the spot. At the same time, as soon as the news of the suicide of the jawan spread, a large number of party workers, including BJP District President and former MLA Srichand Sundrani, reached the BJP office.

The jawan was reportedly in depression, according to the information. He was posted at the CAF of the fourth battalion. He is originally from Kanker in Chhattisgarh. In November 2021, he was deployed in the BJP office located in Maudahapara. Since then, the young man was living there. If sources are to be believed, the jawan was going under depression for a long time. Kotwali CSP Avinash Thakur told that due to depression, the jawan shot himself. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. At present, the team of FSL is investigating the case.

