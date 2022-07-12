Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Jodhpur CRPF trooper Naresh Jaat had prepared an audio clip before he died by suicide on Monday. He killed himself by pulling the trigger of a firearm. In the audio clip, Naresh was purportedly talking to his colleague giving an account of the state of affairs in the Paramilitary Forces.

He was telling his friend that everything was fine at Suratgarh, his previous place of posting. He was performing his duty sincerely. "There was Ram Rajya in Suratgarh," said Naresh, adding, "But 10-15 days ago I was shifted to Jodhpur, my new place of posting, where I was being tortured by the seniors on one pretext or the other. Even my duty was not defined and awaiting posting."

In the video clip, Naresh also issued warnings to those, including the friend with whom, he was talking over the phone stating that he (Naresh) didn't want meddling in his affairs by someone else. "If someone knocks at my door, he will suffer consequences. Hence, I ask others to stay away from my matter," said Naresh while speaking over the phone.

Read: CRPF cop shoots himself in Jodhpur as 'rescue bid' goes in vain

Karwar station house officer (SHO) said, "Based on CRPF's application, the matter has been registered with the police station. The post-mortem of the body was performed. The kin of the deceased was inclined to register an FIR in the matter. If they come forward then their petition will be entertained. In the audio clip, Naresh was levelling allegations against a DIG rank CRPF officer belonging to Recruit Training Centre."

Devastated after their son's death, father Likhmaram said, "My son was upright and performing his duty diligently. He was a rulebook soldier. While manning the entrance gate, he didn't allow anybody even an officer without ensuring his entry into the visitor's register. My son became an eyesore for several officers for stopping them at the gate and checking their veracity." "When my son was posted in Suratgarh, he had a tiff with someone. But, when my son was shifted to Jodhpur. He was being subjected to harassment by his seniors."