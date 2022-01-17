Nuapada: In a tragic incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan died by suicide in Komana police limits of Nuapada district in Odisha. The deceased has been identified as Ram Pratap, a resident of Haryana.

According to sources, the incident took place in Barkot CRPF camp under Komna police station. Ram Pratap was on duty, on the campus, when he shot himself with his service AK-47 rifle.

While Pratap died on the spot, it has not been ascertained why he took the extreme step.

On being informed, Komna police reached the spot and launched an investigation. They have also sent the body for post-mortem.