New Delhi: Being aware of the rapid infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529 of Covid19, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued an Omicron alert to its forces on the field.

Accordingly, the CRPF has issued an advisory asking all its forces to get the "precautionary dose" of the Covid19 vaccine.

So far, 99.74 percent of the total force strength has been vaccinated with both doses of vaccines.

"Merely .24 percent of our forces have not yet been vaccinated because of their health issues," said a senior official to ETV Bharat in New Delhi.

"We have asked all our officials and jawans to get the precautionary dose at the earliest," said another CRPF official.

In fact, the Election Commission (EC) has recently issued specific instructions asking the Union Health Ministry to ensure "precautionary dose" of the Covid19 vaccines to all the security force personnel who will be deployed in election duty in five poll-bound states in the coming days.

"We are taking this issue very seriously. We have already issued a detailed advisory to all our units," said the official.

So far, five personnel of the CRPF have been infected by the Omicron variant besides having 42 active Covid19 cases.

Since last year, several CRPF personnel have also lost their lives due to the Covid 19. Taking a strong note of the situation a 50 bedded CRPF Covid care centre has been reactivated at Bawana.

"Our Covid monitoring cell has also been reactivated. Dedicated Covid health centre have also been reactivated at all group centres," the official said.

Meanwhile, CRPF has been providing VIP training to the sleuths of Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

"We are providing training to around 200-230 personnel from both Delhi police and CRPF on VIP protection," the senior CRPF official said.

The 10-weeks long training will be completed in the next 10 days.

"We are training them in all aspects of VIP security at our training centre in National Capital Region (NCR) region," the official said.

The CRPF with its total strength of 3.25 lakh personnel, had been providing training to 76 VIPs.

They are providing Z+Air Cell category protection to five persons, Z+ security to 12, Z category to 22, Y+category to 24, Y category to six and X category security to seven people.

They have recently provided Z category security to Punjab MLA Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi who has recently joined BJP.

The CRPF has recently trained 32 of its women's official VIP training.