Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh): A CRPF trooper deployed on election duty in Chandauli in the ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle on Friday night, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the 38-year-old Vipin Das from Coonoor district of Kerala was deployed with Alpha 8 Odisha Battalion of CRPF, which was posted at SRBS School located in Shikarganj, Chakia Kotwali on election duty. “The jawans heard the sound of gunshots when they were fast asleep in the barracks on late Friday night. Immediately they reached Das and found him in a pool of blood. Das's INSAS rifle and an empty bullet were found on the spot,” the official said. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and sent the mortal remains for post-mortem. It was not immediately known why the trooper resorted to the extreme step and police are investigating the case.