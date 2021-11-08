Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable on Monday shot himself by using his service rifle in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said.

"Bhupinder Singh, a CRPF constable, who hailed from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, was posted at 185 battalion CRPF camp in Lethpora. He committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside the camp," a senior police officer said. Reasons for resorting to the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

He further said that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.