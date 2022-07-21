New Delhi: In the Presidential elections held on Thursday, NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu, bagged nearly all-third of all votes, with 2161 votes, out of the total 3219, going her way. Apart from the NDA votes, however, the first-ever tribal face to hold President's office, gained a push through cross-voting as well.

The show of strength for Murmu in Lok Sabha constituted of BJP (303), BSP (10), BJD (2), JDU (16), AIADMK (1), JMM (1), DP (3), Shiv Sena (19), YSR Congress (22), LJP (6), SAD (2), and Apna Dal (2). The vote from the collective, in total, stood to be 397.

In the Upper House of the parliament, meanwhile, BJP has 91 members. NDA allies include JDU (5), BJD (9), AIADMK (4), and BSP (1). Apart from this, other parties who backed the Odisha-born Presidential candidate included JMM (2), TDP (1), RPI (1), and Shiv Sena (3) - in finality backing by 117 members of Lok Sabha.

The final numbers from both upper and lower houses, when combined, propel the count to 514. This, notably, falls short of the total backing Murmu received: 540 votes. With a difference of 26 votes not adding up, the plausible conclusion to this riddle appears to be cross-voting, alongside fissures within the Opposition. Additionally, a total of 126 MLAs from the Opposition cross-voted for Murmu.

The task of finding out which Members of the Parliament from the Opposition ranks voted for Murmu, however, remains a tricky task, as voting during Presidential elections remains private, with numbers unavailable to the public, and neither is any whip issued for it.

The situation does not appear to paint a rosy picture for the Opposition, however, as the development comes days after a rebellion in Maharashtra saw the Shiv Sena practically breaking into two halves, with the Eknath Shinde-led group going on to forge an alliance with the BJP and form the new government in the state.

Add to the scenario Trinamool Congress' announcement - earlier in the day - to abstain from voting in Vice Presidential polls owing to them allegedly being kept in the dark regarding the selection of Margaret Alva as VP candidate, and dreams of a stable, united front rising against BJP in 2024 General Elections sounds bleak.