Sikar: A cross FIR got registered after a student and teacher alleged each other of assaulting them in Shrimadhopur town of Rajasthan's Sikar district. A class 12th student of Shri Shastri Bal Niketan School alleged the teacher and principal of the school for thrashing him brutally using a steel pipe. While the accused teacher also alleged that the student has slapped him which left his glasses broken.

DSP, Ringas, Kanhaiyalal said "We had received a counter complaint from both the side and for now, we are investigating the matter and action will be taken accordingly"

Cross FIR's for student & teacher assaulting each other in Rajasthan's Sikar

Also read: Teacher, clerk, peon tied to a tree, beaten up by students for giving poor marks

According to the information, at the time of the school assembly, the student named Abhishek was not standing properly in the queue following which the school teacher intervened which later escalated into a brief scuffle. "I was standing when the teacher slapped me four-fives times, as it got unbearable for me in self-defense I also slapped him. After which I was taken to a room and thrashed brutally by the school principal Sagarmal and then again director Pradeep Jat took off my clothes in the assembly ground and thrashed me with a steel pipe.", said the student.

However, the school teacher Mukesh Kumar also filed a complaint against the student for slapping him, which was also confessed by the student himself.