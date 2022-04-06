New Delhi: Cross-border infiltration has significantly decreased in Jammu and Kashmir since 2018, Minister of State, Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. According to statistics provided by the Minister, 502 incidents of cross-border infiltration took place in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years. "The cross-border infiltration has decreased significantly since 2018 in Jammu and Kashmir," stated Rai in a written reply.

While 136 such incidents took place in 2017, the figure stood at 143 in 2018. As for 2020, the number of such incidents was 51 and it stood at 34 in 2021. Rai further stated that the Union Government has adopted "a multi-pronged approach" to curb cross-border infiltration. "This includes multi-layered deployment along the International Border/Line of Control, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping security forces with advanced weapons, and taking proactive action against infiltrators," stated Rai.

Also read:Significant number of terrorists present in launch pads in Pakistan, PoK: Nityanand Rai