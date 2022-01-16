Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Punters had a field day as crores of rupees have changed hands on rooster fights, a banned violent sport involving cocks. It is learnt huge sums of money are being spent in the high-stakes, multi-crore gambling during a three-day Sankranti festival. People belonging to all sections of society not only indulge in cock fights, but also flock to the areas where they are being conducted to enjoy them.

Political party leaders across Krishna district Kaikalooru constituency in Andhra Pradesh organised rooster fights and apart from that poker clubs were also set up. In Jaggayyapeta, Chillakallu, Sher Mohammad Peta, Torragunta Palam and Satyanarayanapuram cocks were tied with knives and they were left in the rings. In Musunur, Agiripalli and Chatrai mandals of Noojeevedu constituency, children also came to watch the cock fights.

Cock fight rings have been set up in two places in Chandralapadu of Krishna district, two areas in Nandigama, two at Gandepalli in Kanchikacharla mandal and one in Paritalam, in Totlavalluru mandal and Ampapuram. Elaborate arrangements have been made at rooster fight rings in Kuchipudi while traffic was disrupted due to congestion at rings.

Prakasam district: Police conducted raids for conducting cock fights at Tammadapally village on the suburbs of Yarragondapalem mandal in Prakasam district. Fifteen people were arrested and Rs 18,000 cash and three cocks were seized.

East and West Godavari: In East and West Godavari districts, cock fights began on Bhogi day on Friday. Celebrities from other districts and states came to participate. In the East Godavari district alone, more than 12,000 cocks died on the first day. It is estimated that Rs 50 crore was spent on cocks. More than 10 cock fight rings were set up in Pallankurru and Katrenikona mandal of Konaseema.

Innova car to be gifted to winners: Over 20 cock fights were conducted in a day between the East and West Godavari districts in a big ring. The winner of the bet will be rewarded with a silver coin. It has been announced that the district that wins the most out of the races out of 60 will be given an Innova car as a prize. In the big ring alone, each bet worth over Rs 50 lakh is being conducted. Mummidivaram MLA Ponnada Venkatasatishkumar from the ruling party and former MLA Datla Buchibabu visited Pallankurru to watch the cock fights.

Drones and mobiles played a key role: Organisers had set up rainproof tents for the heavyweights and punters as it was raining in the West Godavari district. Digital screens have been set up in places like Bhimavaram and Seesali. Mobiles played a key role in this race. Where the majority of rooster fight rings were set up while drones were used to capture the fights and bet money was paid through Paytm.

Lodges in the towns were packed: In Alampuram, Duvva and Tetaali areas, the price of cock (chicken lost in the race) has gone up to Rs 6,000. Lodges in the towns of Thadepalligudem and Tanuku were packed with people, who came to watch and play cock fights. The room rent, which is usually Rs 1,200 is raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. Floodlights were set up at the cock fight rings to enable the fights even during the nights. In West Godavari, a cock jumped from a ring and injured one person with the knife tied to its leg.

Also read: Police bust cockfight gambling in Telangana, consficate roosters